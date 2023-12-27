Pokémon Scarlet & Violet users continue to visit each area within Paldea, so new gifts from the developers continue to arrive. Because of this, it is time to claim one more with a very useful item.

The gift is ready

As you probably know, these Pokémon games were released in November 2022 and have since become a success for the franchise, which is why they continue to have a large number of players.

Now, trainers can receive a new item for free, as the members of Game Freak are distributing a mystery gift that they are sure to like.

This time, the code will offer you 1 Expert Tapewhich is a power-up that increases the power of super effective attacks by 20%, something quite useful for any trainer.

All you have to do to get it is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the code SUPEREFFECT1VE in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, go to Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Get with code/password) to claim your gift.

We remind you that you can redeem this mystery gift code from now until February 28, 2025so you have plenty of time to receive this interesting item.

Do you plan to get this gift in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

