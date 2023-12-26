Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players keep exploring every corner of Paldea, so any help is good for them. Because of this, the title developers want to give you new objects that will make the journey easier.

The gift is ready

As you surely remember, these Pokémon installments were launched in November of last year and since then they have become a success for the saga, which is why they continue to have a large number of users.

Now, trainers can receive a set of items for free, as the members of Game Freak are distributing a mystery gift that is sure to please them.

This time, the code will offer you 30 Speed ​​Ballwhich help improve the capture rate if you use them in the first turn of the battle, something quite useful to increase your team.

All you have to do to get it is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the code G0TCHAP0KEM0N in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, go to Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Get with code/password) to claim your gift.

We remind you that you can redeem this mystery gift code from now until February 28, 2025so you have plenty of time to receive this interesting set of items.

Do you plan to get this gift in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

