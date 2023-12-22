Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players keep discovering the secrets of every corner of Paldea. Because of this, the developers of the title want to give them a new object that will make their task easier.

Claim the new mystery gift

As you surely remember, these Pokémon installments were launched in November 2022 and since then they have become a success for the saga, which is why they continue to have a large number of active users.

Now, trainers can receive a new item for free, as the members of Game Freak are distributing a mysterious gift that will surely help them on their adventure.

On this occasion, the code will offer you a customization object related to the Teracrystallizationwhich will be quite useful during your trip around the Paldea map.

All you have to do to get it is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the code WEARTERASTALCAP in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, go to Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Get with code/password) to claim your gift.

Related Video: February Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



We remind you that you can redeem this mystery gift code from now until January 30, 2024, so you still have several weeks to get this item in the exclusive Nintendo Switch game.

Do you plan to get this gift in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente