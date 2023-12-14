Pokémon Scarlet & Violet users continue to explore every corner of Paldea and discover its secrets. Because of this, the game developers want to give you a new Pokémon for your team.

A new Pokémon is ready

As you surely remember, these Pokémon installments were launched in November of last year and became a success for the saga, which is why they maintain a large number of active users.

Now, trainers can receive a new Pokémon for their team, as the members of Game Freak are distributing a mysterious gift that is sure to help them in battles.

This time, the code will offer you a Gimmighoul forms a chest of 0 IVs, which can become a new ally that helps you at all times and against any rival in Paldea.

All you have to do to get it is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the code SEEY0U1NPALDEA in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, go to Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Get with code/password) to claim your gift.

We remind you that you can redeem this mystery gift code from now until November 30, 2024, so you still have plenty of time to get your new companion.

Are you thinking about getting this character in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

