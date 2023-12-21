Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have been on the market for 1 year and with the arrival of the latest paid DLC, The Indigo Disk, it seemed that the story had ended. However, this was not correct, since Game Freak I was preparing one last DLC that will arrive pronto and that it will also be free.

The Pokémon Company announced today that a final DLC is on the way and that it will serve to conclude the adventure in Paldea. What caught the most attention is that, unlike the DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zerothis “epilogue” will be completely free and can be played from January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time).

Although this content will be free, not all Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to enjoy it, as they will need not only to have purchased the DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zerowhich includes the expansions The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, but also having completed “certain Pokémon Scarlet & Violet postgame event” and the “main stories” of both expansions.

Penny, Nemona and Arven will visit Kitakami in the epilogue of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

What will the epilogue of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet be about?

No details were offered about the narrative of this final content, but it will mark the meeting of the main character with the friends he made at the Academy: Arven, Penny and Nemona.

Likewise, the epilogue trailer reveals at the end a few sequences that could be clues to what Game Freak is preparing with this final content for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

We will keep you informed. Below you can see the trailer.

Are you waiting for the epilogue of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about them if you visit their file or if you consult our written review.

