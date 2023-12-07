The latest paid expansion of the games presents all its new features in a final trailer.

The Pokemon Company has just released the final trailer for The Indigo Disc, the second part of the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which will be available from next Thursday, December 14. One of the new features of the DLC will be be able to control Pokémon using a Synchromimeter which will allow you to synchronize with the creatures to be able to move them from one place to another and fight with them against other wild Pokémon. It can also be used in the Union Circle to explore the world with friends from a totally new perspective.

As for the expansion story, when the player returns to the Paldea region and descends into the pit once again in order to explore a still unknown area of ​​Area Zero, you will discover the true hidden treasure and hidden power of Terapagos. Likewise, it will mean the debut of Ogerpon, a new legendary Pokémon which has different masks that allow you to change your appearance (Turquoise Mask, Foundation, Fountain and Oven).

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which will receive another novelty never before seen in the saga, too will receive the legendaries of the entire saga when you talk to Galletano in the Blueberry Academy after finishing the story of the last expansion of the game. Likewise, the legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon will acquire the power to fly for the first time when the player faces the High Command challenge proposed by Nerina and the Blueberry League High Command.

The future of Pokémon in 2024

After the premiere of The Indigo Disc, it will be time to look ahead to learn about the 2024 projects that The Pokémon Company should be preparing. It is presumed that the next main installment of the saga will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2so the month of February will be key to find out what lies ahead for the saga at the hands of Game Freak.

