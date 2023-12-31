Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple have been called by the entire community the best Pokémon game and at the same time the worst in terms of performance.

Now, not everything is going to be negative, players have a clear opinion about Generation 9 And its story is exciting, it has entertaining mechanics and also excellent gameplay; leaving aside the technical section.

A debate has opened on Reddit about the best features of this Generation and users have a clear opinion:

What are some things that Scarlet/Violet got absolutely right?

One of the most repeated answers has been Area Zeroand this aspect is absolutely incredible in general terms.

Also Players are delighted with the soundtrack of this GenerationThey claim that it is one of the best of all the games in the franchise. And the Paradox shapes are added as a unique characteristic.

