Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has brought us a lot of interesting and varied content with the arrival of the El Disco Índigo DLC. After defeating the Elite Four of Blueberry Academy, we can directly face in Kiera, who is the leader of these. In this short article as a guide, we will give you some guidelines so that you can know what Kieran's team is like and beat him quickly and easily. The Indigo Disc has managed to surpass the Turquoise Mask in quality and in practically all other aspects.

This is Kieran's team in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

in Kiera has one of the strongest teams in Scarlet and Purple and the Indigo Disc. In fact, the Pokémon that stand out the most in their battles are:

Dragonite

Porygon Z

Politoed

Grimmsnarl

Incineroar

Hydrapple

in Kiera It is a fairly complex confrontation to face, so we will have to have a very well-structured team to face it in the best possible way.

How to defeat Kieran in The Indigo Disk

Below we will give you some tips to face the combat of Kieran in The Indigo Disk from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Like most of the battles we encounter in this DLC, this has been a double battle. in Kiera It does not focus on a specific type of Pokémon, since it has plenty of movement to counteract many of its weaknesses. There are some things we have to keep in mind when focusing on teaming up to fight him.

in Kiera will face us in one of the most complicated battles we have in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, and will have a special dialogue against us if we use a Ogerpon against it in battle, since it is the most useful Pokémon in the Turquoise Mask and one of the most powerful of the ninth generation.

The most sensible thing would be to use Ogerpon together with other legendary Pokémon in double battle. When we defeat in Kiera we will get:

You will be the new champion of the BB League. You will get a Master Ball.