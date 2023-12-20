We once again receive a curious post related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

On December 14th we were already able to start enjoying the DLC The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, so it has become a topic really discussed by a large part of the community. The possibility of being able to embody our own Pokémon is undoubtedly something that breaks with what has been seen so far in the franchise's games, especially in those that are part of the main line.

In the Reddit post that we leave you below we can see how a fan of the franchise under the name of Nokimon has shown how he has used this mechanic to play a prank on his teammates, posing as a Shiny Swablu for a minute. It's certainly great.

The publication was quickly filled with a huge number of responses showing the opinion of the fans and highlighting the hilarious nature of the situation, since their colleagues were really surprised.

Below you can see the post:

I am a terrible person pic.twitter.com/Z2UOvvy1rW — Nokimon (@Nokimons) December 15, 2023

What do you think? Do you like it? We read you in the comments.

