On December 14th we were already able to start enjoying the DLC The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, so it has become a topic really discussed by a large part of the community. The possibility of having new legendaries and other Pokémon available, in addition to numerous new features, is undoubtedly very interesting.

In the Reddit post that we leave you below we can see how a fan of the franchise under the name of SVAreBadGames has shown his opinion, in this case negative, about an NPC present in the DLC El Dico Indigo of Pokémon Scarlet, and who has a great relationship with the legendaries: Galletano. This will help us get hold of them, but some fans have complained about his attitude towards these really important Pokémon, since he usually treats them without any distinction.

Quickly publish It was filled with a huge number of responses showing different opinions towards the characterwhich has already become one of the most talked about in this new DLC of the title.

This man is a digital representation of the corporate greed plaguing the Pokemon franchise.

