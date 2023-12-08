Here we bring more details! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news of the DLC The Indigo Disk. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we have new details that are officially added to the recently known ones. The news comes from the Japanese press, which has confirmed the following after trying the second DLC:

With Blueberry Points obtained through Blueberry Missions, you can access multiple supports within the League Club. For example, spending 3000 AP to increase the frequency of Pokémon in specific areas of the Biodome.

You will have the ability to invite 23 people to the League Club, requiring AP as currency.

The Synchromimeter is compatible with all Pokémon in the game, including flying Pokémon, allowing you to stay in flight if you fall from a ledge.

Legendary Pokémon, such as Rayquaza, appear at level 70, with their signature music coinciding with their appearance in previous games.

Following the most recent leaks, fans are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. . We won’t take our eyes off it!

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente. Fuente.