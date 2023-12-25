These events have already started! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about your new events. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

We now have the new Teraraids and Mass Appearances event available in the game. These are the details of the Terraincursiones:

The return of 5-star Teraraids is now available Ondulagua and Ferrovedor. If you caught them before, you won't be able to catch them again. This event will take place from 00:00 UTC on December 25 to 23:59 UTC on January 7, 2024. You can find the rewards they give here. You also have the best counters for Ondulagua and the best counters for Ferroverdor on our website.

And about the Mass Appearances We have these details:

New Mass Appearances event Dratini in Paldea, Jangmo-o in Noroteo and Duraludon in the Biodome with the possibility of obtaining them with the Happiness Emblem. This event will take place from 00:00 UTC on December 2 to 23:59 UTC on January 3, 2024 in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. You have the rewards they give here.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

