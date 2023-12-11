Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It will not be the perfect Pokémon game, but it is meeting the goal of reconnecting with the community and with all the Pokémon trainers who continue to enjoy the game today and are waiting for all the news as if it were the first day. .

In fact, after confirming the codes to get both Lucario Shiny and Darkrai, it seems that we will also receive a Master Ball completely free for the game. For those who don’t know, this Master Ball It has the ability to 100% capture and trap any Pokémon regardless of its type.

Master Ball in open Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Mystery Gift from December 14 to January 4 pic.twitter.com/uELT4l0aRu — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) December 7, 2023

In fact, it has been said that this mysterious open gift will be available from the day December 14, 2023 until January 4, 2024so we will have more than enough time to be lucky enough to claim it and obtain this very special object that guarantees any capture, no matter how difficult it may be.

Here you have a list with all the mystery gift codes of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple till the date.

These are the Steps To claim the Master Ball:

Progress through the story until you have unlocked the Mystery Gifts feature. Access the Poképortal menu. Access the “Mystery Gift” option. Choose the option “Receive online”.

