An interesting theory! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about the chances of more DLC. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

And, after the announcement of the epilogue, despite not having announced more DLC, some fans speculate about the possibility based on the logo of the expansion pass. The design with different colors potentially suggests the existence of four DLC in total, associated with different colors. This would mean there would be two more on the way.

To this theory the following is added:

Given the near end of life of the Nintendo Switch and the possibility of a new main Pokémon game, it is suggested that more DLC could be a way to extend content between generations. If more DLC is on the way for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, it is expected to be announced possibly on the next Pokémon Day on February 27, 2024, which could reveal continued content for the Paldea region or the start of a new one. generation of titles. Others believe that the colors simply relate to what we will see in the epilogue of the singular Pokémon that cannot be caught for now.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

