With the new details revealed for the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple DLC, all players are analyzing in detail the information offered in the trailer.

One of the issues that is being discussed the most is the design of some of the characters that have been seen in the video. In fact, most people are excited about certain characters in particular.

On Reddit they are talking about all this, and specifically about one of the villains and their appearance (if you don’t want spoilers about the design, don’t open the post).

My guy truly has entered his villain era

As you can see, Comments have not been expected about Cass’s appearance. The truth is that it is an impressive design and that has not left anyone indifferent. This new style makes him look more intimidating and also more adultwhich gives clues to where the story of this character will go.

Without a doubt Cass is giving a lot to talk about and also about the importance she will have in this part of the DLC. We really want to know what will happen, and you Ruetir.com?

