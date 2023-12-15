Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It has one of the most incredible jokes that we can see in the Pokédex of a game in the Nintendo franchise. In fact, many of the jokes or winks that the game sometimes hides (as happens with well-known sagas), usually hide winks to adult themes.

In fact, despite the strong censorship that the Pokémon franchise faces in its games in this style, one in particular has managed to bypass the controls and has ended up landing in the Indigo Disc. The new DLC of the game that is giving us so much to talk about.

In fact the “joke” for adults lies in the Pokémon Muk from Alola. This friendly being is one of the most popular additions to the Indigo Disc, and is represented with the number 69 in the DLC Pokédex. In this Reddit post you can see the thread that the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple community has built on this topic.

