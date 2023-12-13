Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It is being the subject of one of the most interesting debates that has recently occurred in the community. In fact, the issue in question revolves around the version Shiny of one of the worst looking Pokémon in the game. Some color variations of certain Pokémon can be very striking, while others simply offer us a slightly different version of the base of a Pokémon. Considering that we have more than 1000 Pokémon so far, it is not an easy task to be happy with the design of all the Pokémon.

Players are asking for the appearance of one of the Evolutions we have in Pokémon, change for the better due to its importance and the quality of the current design. We are talking about a version Shiny which has received certain criticism through the networks.

Jolteon's gloomy appearance

This is the appearance of Jolteon which has been shared via Reddit, where we can clearly see that this Eevolución Shiny. In fact, this has been the design that has unleashed all kinds of criticism in this regard, due to the poor choice of color, design and the general appearance that this version of Jolteon Shiny. One that fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Hence many are asking Game Freak to change this design to the current one so that it fits better with what is expected of a Evolution and on top Shiny/variocolor.

The opinion of the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple community

Some players have thought that the design of the game should be modified as soon as possible. Jolteon Shiny, since it does not represent at all what a Pokémon trainer would expect from a shiny version of such an important Pokémon. Especially since the normal and neutral version of Jolteon It is far superior to its Shiny version, so many trainers will not waste the time or invest the effort in capturing a shiny version of said Pokémon.

At the moment the situation is at a standstill, with a collective feeling of pressure on Game Freak so that the design of this peculiar Pokémon changes in the future.

