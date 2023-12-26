If you have a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, don't hesitate to claim these two new gifts that the Nintendo Switch games are offering.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are emerging as the most successful deliveries in history of the franchise after its brilliant first year since its launch on Nintendo Switch. Now it's time to look ahead to everything that Game Freak has prepared for 2024, which should reach Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese brand's next console. However, they are still resigned to providing details in that sense, so the news focuses on the gifts that are being offered by the aforementioned deliveries.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

So, if you have a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple, you can currently have access to two new gifts: 30 Speed ​​Ball and Tape Expert that are being offered for a limited time, although with a large margin to be redeemed, since The promotion will be active until February 28, 2025. Therefore, if you want to get these new gifts from the ninth generation of Pokémon, below we explain everything you need to do.

Get 30 Speed ​​Ball and the Expert Ribbon for a limited time in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

If you want to get These two new gifts offered for a limited time in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you will have to follow the usual process for Nintendo Switch deliveries. Therefore, before February 28, 2025, this is what you will have to do to get the prizes that are currently active:

Update Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple to the latest versionNow go to the menu and select the option PokéPortalAccess the section Mysterious giftChoose Redeem codeEnter the code G0TCHAP0KEMON for the 30 Veloz Ball and SUPEREFFECT1VE for the Expert Tape.

Therefore, Don't forget to celebrate these important dates with your copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and the numerous gifts that are being offered by Game Freak. If there is more news in this regard, we will keep you informed instantly.

