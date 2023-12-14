Are you playing Pokémon Scarlet and Purple? Surely yes, so you will find this information very interesting. We have a new distribution event officially detailed!

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

In this case we are talking about a new special distribution event that has these features:

A special distribution for a Master Ball is made through Mystery Gift Receive it online from December 14 to January 3, without the need for a code You must go to Mystery Gift -> Receive via Internet. It will be available until January 3 at 23:59 UTC.

We remember them the steps To redeem these gifts in Scarlet and Purple:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select 'Poképortal', then 'Mystery Gift' Select 'Receive via Internet'

All Mystery Gift codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (2023)

What do you think? Remember that these Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation, with Spain being the region from which it is inspired. You have our complete coverage of its premiere here.

