Are you playing Pokémon Scarlet and Purple? Surely yes, so here we bring you information about its competitive landscape.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

In this case we are talking about the rules for the following seasons of the competitive game. It seems that more information has been announced about Regulation F for these combats, which is added to what we received a few weeks ago.

This is what was confirmed today:

Dates: January 4 to April 30, 2024. Includes Pokémon from the following Pokédex: Paldea Pokédex (1 to 398). Noroteo Pokédex (from 1 to 200). Blueberry Pokédex (1 to 239, 241 and 242). Some additional Pokémon, including unrestricted Legendaries.

We also remind you of these previously confirmed details:

Ability to use all Pokémon available in Scarlet and Purple, including those from The Indigo Disc and transferred through Pokémon Home. There will be restrictions on the use of legendary and unique Pokémon.

Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to the game here.

What do you think? Remember that these Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation, with Spain being the region from which it is inspired. You have our complete coverage of its premiere here.

Fuente.