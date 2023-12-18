Minior is one of the Pokémon that has received the most attention with the arrival of the Indigo Disc, the new DLC that has landed in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Many Pokémon have had their long-awaited return to fit into generation 9 and accompany us in this new stage of our adventure through the Blueberry Academy and the Terrarium. We also have some brand new returns, like Alcremie who has arrived to change his form and his style in the new DLC.

In this quick guide we will talk to you about Minor and all the details you need to know about this Pokémon so it can fit into your template or so you can go to the trouble of capturing it. Join us.

Minior on the Indigo Disk

Minor It is a seventh generation Pokémon. It corresponds to the rock type and has made a spectacular comeback, to say the least. The fans and coaches of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple They have not wasted any time and have put it on the “wish list” to obtain it as soon as possible.

It can be found in deep, rocky areas such as caves or abandoned mines, as it is a rock-type Pokémon, and has to fit within a similar habitat. Corresponds to the number 106 of the Pokédex.

All forms of Minior in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Contrary to what you might think, Minor It has two unique shapes: We can highlight its well-known meteorite shape, and its central/core shape. Within the latter, it has up to 7 different variations that make it an extremely interesting Pokémon. In fact, each version has its own color, these being:

Red Yellow Orange Green Blue Purple Indigo

In addition, it also has a shape Shiny, which will be black with some triangles occupying its entire body and structure. The Minor They can be found in the wild exploring rocky biomes in the Terrarium. In fact, something important that you have to know is that whenever you encounter this Pokémon It will be in meteorite form. It will only reveal its core form when you damage it.

This allows it to hide its essence from predators and pokemon trainers that they want to do with a Minor specific. When you reduce its HP below half, this Pokémon will open up, revealing its core and its variant.