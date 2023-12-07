Good news for fans of the soundtrack! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that there is already a release date for its soundtrack, along with other titles.

This time, it has been shared that On February 27, 2024, the soundtracks for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, Pokémon Legends Arceus and Pokémon Sword and Shield are released, at least in Japan. For now we know nothing about its release in the West.

It’s great to see how music continues to be an essential part of the Pokémon experience! Soundtracks not only set the tone for the game, but also become part of the players’ experience and nostalgia.

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.