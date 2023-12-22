We have new events available! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about your new events. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Two in-game events have already started. The first is that of the Ferrosaco Teraincursions:

The new 7-star Teraincursiones event stars Ferrosaco Teratipo Ice and special brand. It can only be captured once per saved file. This event will take place from 00:00 UTC on December 22 to 23:59 UTC on December 24. You have the rewards that he gives us here.

And the following Mass Appearances event is also available:

We already have a Mass Appearances event Delibird in Paldea and Noroteo with a higher probability of shiny. This event will take place from 00:00 UTC on December 22 to 23:59 UTC on December 25, 2023. You can find the shiny percentages here.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

