Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has fallen in love with the fans again, thanks to the mechanics of Hydrapple, which have generated a whole thread of controversy in recent days. The peculiar Pokémon has become one of the most notable interests of players these days.

The Indigo Disco has brought us many new features and has managed to connect with the community again, after the last bittersweet premiere of the Turquoise Mask. Pokémon fans have been debating about Hydrapple and some of the most interesting details that we can find out about this creature.

Each of Hydrapple’s heads is unique in how they open and close their eyes. The main head only closes them for a second.

Only one besides the main head ever opens them fully.

One is only ever half-open or closed.

One only squints.

One never opens its eyes. pic.twitter.com/psZRujzV5N — Yoriden (@Yoriden150) December 17, 2023

In fact, in recent hours something incredible has been shared about Hydrapple from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, and this Pokémon has unique heads, which have different animations. So each head is not an animated copy of the other.

A detail that has not gone unnoticed and that has earned the affection of fans in recent days. Of course the Indigo Disc has more than met expectations.

