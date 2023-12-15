Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and even more so its second DLC of The Indigo Disc have brought us many rewards, bonuses, completely new content and unique versions of Pokémon. In fact, one of the main Pokémon has been Milcery which has managed to become one of the most interesting eighth generation fairy Pokémon in the DLC, as well as its corresponding evolution Alcreamie. In this article we will review all the most important information about this Pokémon and the details that link it to being one of the most interesting options to capture in the DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and Milcery

Right now we only have one way to evolve. Milcery in another of its corresponding versions. Milcery It evolves if we hold different specific sweet objects that will allow it to develop its full potential after the release of the Indigo Disc, some of them are:

Confite Corazón Confite Frambuesa Confite Baya Confite trebol Confite Estrella Confite lazo Confite flor

All forms of Milcery and Alcremie in Pokémon after the DLC

Getting all the forms of this Pokémon can be really complicated since the ninth generation meets different evolution parameters than what we would expect when it comes to Pokémon from other different generations. In the case of Alcreamie y Milceryat this time the following forms can be obtained:

If we evolve it during the day:

Vanilla Alcreamie Ruby Cream Alcreamie Caramel Swirl Alcreamie Ruby Swirl Alcreamie

If we evolve it overnight:

Matcha Alcreamie Sautéed Cream Alcreamie Lemon Alcreamie Mint Alcreamie

If we evolve it during the evening/afternoon:

We can get a unique version of this rainbow-type Pokémon.

Where can we find this unique Pokémon

Milcery It is a Pokémon that we can locate within the Terrarium of the Indigo Disc in the polar zone. This fairy-type Pokémon can be easily found if we go to this area, similar to what happened with Duraludon, another of the Pokémon that has risen the most in popularity after the release of the Indigo Disc.