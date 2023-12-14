Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has given us a new and long-awaited DLC. We are talking about the Indigo Disk, whose greatest exponent is undoubtedly the legendary and mythical Terapagos, which is rumored to be a Pokémon even more powerful than its own. Arceus. With spirits running high and community interest at its peak with the release of this DLC, we encourage you to read this short article as a guide on how to capture Terapagos in the Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

How to get Terapagos today

Terapagos It is without a doubt his favorite Pokémon. Indigo Disc and one of the most spectacular additions we have in the DLC. A mysterious and legendary Pokémon that has had a great role in Pokémon Horizons and that we can finally obtain if we try our best.

In order to get hold of this Pokémon We will have to follow very specific guidelines. First of all we will have to overcome the challenge called “Elite Four”. As well as the additional battles we have at Blueberry Academy. This will allow us to return to Area Zero with unique and necessary characters from the Indigo Disc DLC. We'll just have to follow the main story from here.

Area Zero of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

As we advance towards Area Zero, we will discover important things and aspects of Terapagos to take into account. After that you will have to finish some Terraincursiones specials as we advance deeper into the area. We will not give you spoilers about the story, but later you will have to be very cautious and expect anything.

The end of the capture process

When we start capturing Terapagoswe will have to fight against the Teracrystallization in its purest essence. When we overcome the combat with the strategy that we want to carry out, we will be able to capture Terapagos with the type of PokéBall we want. Furthermore, once captured, Terapagos It gives us several bonuses, the most important of which is never having to charge our Teracrystallization Orb. We wanted to avoid all possible spoilers in this guide so that you don't lose the narrative of the game.