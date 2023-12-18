The Indigo Disc allows you to capture Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, and in this guide we explain how to get this Legendary.

There are plenty of old legendaries returning in the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC, but one of them is truly special. If you like Find and get the Legendary Pokémon Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you must follow special steps in a very specific place in the game that you can only access with the DLC The Indigo Disc.

What exactly needs to be done? What requirements are needed to activate the encounter with this legendary and what is its location? Don't worry. We are going to tell you everything in this guide on how to capture Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Location and Method to get Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Decipher the shape of catch the Pokémon Meloetta in Scarlet and Purple It has been the result of chance and the collaboration of almost the entire community. The steps necessary to activate the encounter with this very special creature combine the information given by some of the trainers of the Blueberry Academywhich talk about the strange behavior of the wind in a place, with a phrase from a Pokémon Black and White character.

Yes, it's that obtuse. Luckily, we have broken it all down here so you only have to follow a few simple steps.

Where is Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

Meloetta's location in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is very specific. To find it, you must go to a swirl of leaves which is located in the Biodome coastal biomenear to Lumbre Labyrinth and next to a small bush. In the images you have above these lines is the closest place to fly to and, then, the exact location where you will have to activate the encounter with Meloetta.

How to activate the encounter with Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

You have arrived at the site and now you may be wondering how to make Meloetta appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. To do this, you have to follow these steps:

Place yourself in the exact location that we have indicated in the previous section.

Turn the left analog stick clockwise (clockwise) to make your character do the spinning animation on one foot. It must be clockwise. Keep it spinning for at least 10 seconds. Leave a little extra to be sure. Open the camera by pressing down on the D-Pad. Change the filter by pressing left or right on the D-Pad and activate the Sepia filter. Start looking around with the camera until the music changes. The Archaic Song. Keep looking around with the camera and you will see Meloetta. To her!

Can Meloetta Shiny be captured?

It is iIt is not possible to capture Meloetta's Shiny or Variocolor form following this method in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. The reason is very simple: it has shiny lock. It will not appear in its alternative form even if you restart the game, since it is not viable.

