Do you want to get a special Pokémon? Scarlet and Purple give you the Winds of Paldea Gimmighoul with this Mystery Gift Code.

The Pokémon Company and Game Freak continue celebrating with one of the best miniseries they have released so far. While you still have the opportunity to get a Shiny Lucario as a gift, you will now be able to get another very special Pokémon with this one. Mystery Gift Code for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

You can now get the Gimmighoul which appears in the last chapter of Winds of Paldea: Let's Breathe Together. This episode shows us the elusive ninth generation creature doing its thing, with a series of special features that you will be able to enjoy if you redeem the code that has been released for this episode. If you want to know more, below we tell you everything about this very special gift.

How to get Paldea Winds Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

To get to Gimmighoul of Winds of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you have to enter the Mystery Gift Code that has been released with its chapter, Let's Breathe Together. It is available until November 30, 2024, so you have plenty of time to redeem it. Don't think too much about it though, because there is an update imminent and you will have to download it to access the Mystery Gift. If you redeem it now, you won't need it. Here is the code:

Gimmighoul gift code from Vientos de Paldea – SEEY0U1NPALDEA

If you don't know how to redeem the code, you have to follow these steps:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the latest available version, if you haven't already. Enter your game. Access the menu and go to the PokéPortal. Enter the Mystery Gift section. Access the Redeem Code option. Enter the code (it will be available in an update to this post).

Characteristics of the Gimmighoul of Winds of Paldea

Gimmighoul It is the pre-evolution of Gholdengo, the 1000th Pokémon present in Scarlet and Purple. The one you will get with this Mystery Gift code is the Safe Form which appears in the Paldea region, as the Walking Form is only available for capture in Pokémon GO. Regarding its characteristics, at the moment we only know that it has 0 IV in all its characteristics, except Speed, where it has 31 IV. Furthermore, it has the Good Mood Emblem and is in a Gloria Ball.

