If you have a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple you can get a very special and unique Pokémon for a limited time.

The players of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Today they begin the last path of the ninth generation with the premiere of El Disco Índigo, the second of the DLCs available for Nintendo Switch deliveries. Everything indicates that in relation to 2024 there will be movements of new projects destined for Nintendo Switch 2, something that would fit with the latest rumors that have emerged around the next generation console. However, The current generation continues to keep its players by giving away some very interesting Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

This time, Game Freak is offering one of their most special Pokémon for a limited time for all those Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple players who want to claim it to add it to their team. And it is about the Gimmighoul who has been the protagonist in the Vientos de Paldea anime. The best news of all is that, although this is a limited time promotion, you will have until next November 30, 2024 to claim it and make it yours forever.

How to get Paldea Winds Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple

To be able to get this very special Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you will have to follow some very simple steps and they will only take you a few minutes, so that you can enjoy them as soon as possible. This is all you have to do in the game to get them:

Update Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple to the latest versionNow go to the menu and select the option PokéPortalAccess the section Mysterious giftChoose Redeem codeEnter the code SEEY0U1NPALDEA

Therefore, you will be able to add one of the most important Pokémon of the ninth generation, since it is in charge of laying the first stone to the evolutionary line of the 1000th Pokémon and, on the other hand, it is one of the best choices in the competitive field, so you will be gaining a really interesting Pokémon for your team.

