Get a very special item with this Mystery Gift Code for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: the Teracrystal Cap.

After the premiere of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Disk, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company already make us look to 2024 with the release of the true ending of the game, but also to the present with their gifts. Yes, there is a new Mystery Gift Code to get an item special in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: the Teracrystal Cap.

For a limited time only, you will be able to get this accessory to personalize your coach as a gift at Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. The only thing you will have to do is redeem the code that has been released before the deadline arrives. And which one is it? Below we give you all the details to redeem the gift key and, by the way, see what this cap that has the Teracrystallization symbol looks like.

To obtain it Teracrystal Cap in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you have to enter the Mystery Gift Code that has been launched as a promotion. It is available until November 30, 2024, so you have more than enough time to get hold of it. Of course, don't wait too long, because you will have to update the game to be able to cash in the code, since the Mystery Gift requires an internet connection. Here is the code:

Tera cristal Cap gift code – WEARTERASTALCAP

If you don't know how to redeem the code, you have to follow these steps:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the latest available version, if you haven't already. Enter your game. Access the menu and go to the PokéPortal. Enter the Mystery Gift section. Access the Redeem Code option. Enter the code.

