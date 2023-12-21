We once again receive a curious post related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

Ogerpon is the new Pokémon that stars in the newly added DLC The Turquoise Mask of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which is why it has become a Pokémon really known by a large part of the community. The possibility of having different forms and types thanks to Teracrystallization has made it a very unique Pokémon.

In the Reddit post that we leave you below we can see how a fan of the franchise under the name DivinityPen has shown his appreciation for this Pokémon, pointing out how adorable it is. He also claims to believe he is losing his mind regarding this species.

Quickly publish was filled with a huge number of responses showing their appreciation to Ogerponwhich has already become one of the most beloved 9th generation Pokémon that has been seen so far.

Below you can see the post from the official Pokémon account:

About Ogerpon…

byu/DivinityPen inpokemon

What do you think? Do you like it too? What Pokémon do you like as much as this fan likes Ogerpon? We read you in the comments.

