There are new details about this additional content! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news of the DLC The Indigo Disk. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it is about new confirmed data of this DLC 2:

Players, advancing in this second part, will access the Syncromisor. This device allows them to see the world through the eyes of their Pokémon, moving and fighting wild Pokémon while synchronized. The Synchromisor is a prototype that players can use when helping a scientist in the Biodome with her research. Once you have progressed enough in the adventure in The Indigo Disk you will be able to use a device called a Synchromisor to see the world through the eyes of your Pokémon. By synchronizing with one of its Pokémon, you can control its movements and have it battle wild Pokémon. You will be able to use this device, just a prototype, after you help one of the Biodome scientists with her research.

By completing more DLC, players will gain permanent flight powers with Koraidon and Miraidon. Legendary Pokémon can be found by completing Blueberry Academy quests and earning snacks that teach us how to find them.

