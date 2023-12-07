Here we bring more details! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news of the DLC The Indigo Disk. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we have some more details of what this DLC 2 includes, apart from what was previously confirmed about the Synchromimeter and the legendaries:

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC brings new Pokémon trading with characters. These Pokémon will have a special Ribbon that mentions their Original Trainer.

The new Blueberry Extracurricular Tasks (TEAs) add new missions to the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC. As you complete Blueberry Extracurricular Tasks in the Biodome, Galletano will give you delicacies that will allow you to face certain legendary Pokémon from the entire series that have arrived in Paldea. The tasks are assigned by the academy and if you complete them you get blueberry points or AP, the currency used in the Blueberry Academy. You can use your APs in places like the academy store or the cafeteria. When you join the League Club, you can use your APs to redecorate the club room or invite other Trainers you know to the academy. You can also participate in group TEAs with your friends, where you will be tasked, for example, with searching for some Ditto that have been transformed into cubes and are hiding in the Biodome.

The Union Circle will now allow you to play with 3 friends. The Synchromisor minigame can also be used when playing Union Circle with friends online and locally.

During your adventure in The Indigo Disk you return to the Paldea region and return to the Paldea Pit once again, in order to explore a still unknown area of ​​Area Zero. What exactly is the hidden treasure of Area Zero and what is the hidden power of Terapagos?

Players will be able to choose Poké Ball throwing styles for their Pokémon in battle. These styles will also be seen in online combat. If you donate AP to the Blueberry Academy Baseball Club, you can change your style when throwing Poké Balls.

Following the most recent leaks, fans are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. . We won’t take our eyes off it!

