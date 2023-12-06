We have details on the skills! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news of the DLC The Indigo Disk. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, they have met Curious findings in game code linked to new abilities planned for this additional content. As shared by dataminers, there are only 4 new skills (307~310) in current codes.

As with other information, the names of these skills are not explicitly mentioned, but the ranking list of these 4 skills in the list allows us to intuit details thanks to them appearing arranged alphabetically in the Asian translation of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Thanks to this, these details have been extracted:

2 of the 4 new skills seem to start with “Tera…” and it is believed that they could be the new abilities of Terapagos

1 new skill seems to start with “Poison…”suggesting that it is related to poison in some way. The other remaining new ability could not be intuited due to its placement on the list

Following the most recent leaks, fans are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. . We won’t take our eyes off it!

