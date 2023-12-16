A curious detail! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about the Synchromisor. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

It seems that this function allows us to skate in a curious way. The Synchromisor allows us play as if we were our Pokémon. We can get it if we talk to Cronia in the Cubic Plaza in the center of the Biodome.

In this way, it highlights the ability of Gholdengo to skate on a gold skateboard by Paldea, attracting attention for its design and playability. In true Tony Hawk's style!

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

