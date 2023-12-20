The ninth generation games will arrive in 2024 with an additional story to tell.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple surprise with an unexpected epilogue

The Pokémon Company has announced the Epilogue of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zerothe expansion of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple composed of two parts and, released now, an additional chapter that will be available in the games from the January 11, 2024 as part of paid DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

After the arrival of The Indigo Disc, the second part of the expansion that allows you to control Pokémon, this latest story has been announced that will feature Penny, Nemona and Arven joining the game's protagonist in Kitakami with the aim of reaching a mysterious object visible in the Mossui village store.

To play the epilogue of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero you will need to have completed a Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple event that takes place after the main story, in addition to finish the main story of The Turquoise Mask and The Indigo Disc.

A long running main game

The arrival of The Indigo Disc to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple already represented a last extension to live new adventures and capture unpublished Pokémon in the ninth generation of the main saga, highlighting the end of a tradition that had remained unchanged for the last 23 years. Now, this epilogue seems to be the real farewell to the games released in 2022 like possible farewell to the hybrid consolewith permission from Detective Pikachu.

From now on, Pokémon players will have to keep an eye on the projects that emerge for 2024 and beyond, as they could already be released on Nintendo Switch 2. As tradition dictates, it should be in February when Game Freak announces the next titles in the saga main, although They could also be remakes or an original idea in the Pokémon Let's Go style. However, the successor console should be announced first.

