We have a new event! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about its new epilogue for the DLC. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

It has already been confirmed that it will be released a special epilogue for the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC the next January 11, 2024. It can only be played if we have completed the stories of the base game and both parts of the DLC. It seems to be related to the unique Pokémon that cannot be obtained yet.

This is the published video:

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

