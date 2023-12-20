Well we have a new patch on the way. Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about your next update. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

It has already been confirmed that the game will receive soon version 3.0.1. Here's what it includes:

Fixes a bug where if you level up Inkay using Candy at level 30, the game will stop working. On top of that, TM 223 requires Shieldon pieces even though Shieldon is not available in Pokémon Scarlet. The patch is expected to be released at the end of January 2024, no date yet.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple officially confirm new update