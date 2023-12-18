Through teraincursion events, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will bring back Ondalagua and Ferroverdor, the paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion.

From the past December 14th all players of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple you can now enjoy El Disco Índigo, the second of the DLCs of the ninth generation to put an end to the most successful deliveries in recent times. Now it will be time to focus on the 2024 projects that could land on Nintendo Switch 2, although while the month of February arrives to find out what Game Freak is preparing, it will be time to experience the return of two of the most difficult Pokémon to get to date.

And they are none other than Ondalagua and Ferroverdorthe paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion, which appeared through 7-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple for a limited time. However, the Japanese company is preparing its return, so if you were not able to get them at the time, this is the second opportunity to do so. So that, from December 25 to January 7 They will appear again in these special raids in both editions. This way, you can add them to your team and continue completing the ever-expanding ninth generation Pokédex.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are returning to Tera Raid Battles next week! Gather your friends and don’t miss out on your opportunity to obtain these powerful Paradox Pokémon! pic.twitter.com/BfIpsrmfAw — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) December 18, 2023

Remember that If you already caught it at the time you will not be able to get it againso this is a perfect opportunity for all those who missed the opportunity on their debut.

With the arrival of the new DLC, new Pokémon have also been included. One of them, in fact, cannot be caught at the moment; Everything indicates that the Japanese company's plans involve carrying out some kind of event in the future with this very special Pokémon, since even during the first of the DLCs, The Turquoise Mask, clues were given of its existence. Now, with The Indigo Disc, it has been discovered that His name is Pecharunt and it can be obtained through a special event that will occur lateras data miners have discovered, in a process similar to other Pokémon like Marshadow or Volcanion in previous generations.

There is no doubt that Pokémon will continue to expand its options in the coming months to continue providing continuity and allow players to continue enjoying Pokémon Scarlet and Purple until the new 2024 installments arrive.

