We have a new tournament announced! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about your new official online tournament. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

It has already been confirmed the next tournamentwith these characteristics:

New official Pokémon Scarlet and Purple tournament. Is called Blueberry Prologue. Dates: January 12 to 14, 2024. Modality: Double Fights. Restriction: Only Pokémon from the Blueberry Pokédex.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

