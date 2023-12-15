Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and more specifically the Indigo Disk, have introduced a whole new unique and important script to the game. We are talking about the legendary astral type, one that most players are unaware of and that has shocked the majority who have found out about this great new addition. In fact, in this short article as a guide we will help you better understand this new type of pokemonwith its operation, use, weaknesses, strengths and much more.

The Indigo Disc brings us a completely new type of Pokémon

With the arrival of this DLC, a type of Pokémon has been added that does not work like the rest. We refer to the astral type. In fact, this type of Pokémon is exclusive to the ninth generation and the Tera shapes of various Pokémon. It comes directly from the process of Teracrystallization. In battle, astral-type Pokémon are all Pokémon combined, and at the same time none. It is an extremely rare type and still generates some debate among the community.

The astral type is linked to Pokémon in the form of Teracrystallizationalso something interesting about this type of Pokémon is that when they use Terablast, its damage and operation is completely different. Since the damage is determined by the user's Attack or Special Attack, it is always very effective also against other Pokémon in Tera version or astral type.

But everything has its counterpart, and that is that this type of Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, When using this Astral-type special move, you will see your Special Attack and Attack decreased after using this ability. Something confusing and complex to understand, but with practice you can master it.

Weaknesses and resistances

Any Pokémon teracrystallized, can become one of the Astral type. This means that all the weaknesses and strengths you had before going through this process remain with you. So even if they change their type, They will continue to maintain the same weaknesses and strengths.