With the arrival of The Indigo Disc, the new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, a new legendary Pokémon has been introduced that is currently impossible to capture.

The players of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple They are now able to enjoy El Disco Índigo, the second DLC of the ninth generation which has just been released on Nintendo Switch. It will be the last great content to be released before the arrival of the 2024 projects that should arrive directly to Nintendo Switch 2. For the moment we will have to wait until February to find out What are Game Freak's plans? in this sense, but what we already know is that it has been introduced a new legendary Pokémon that cannot be caught.

And everything indicates that the Japanese company's plans involve carrying out some kind of event in the future with this very special Pokémon, since even during the first of the DLCs, The Turquoise Mask, clues were given of its existence. Now, with The Indigo Disc, it has been discovered that His name is Pecharunt and it can be obtained through a special event that will occur lateras data miners have discovered, in a process similar to other Pokémon like Marshadow or Volcanion in previous generations.

THE STORY ISN’T OVER YET. Like in the old Gen 4 times, Pecharunt is an Event Pokémon. An item will be distributed in the future that unlocks its event where you can catch it in-game. pic.twitter.com/jgzeOdb7iX — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) December 14, 2023

Among other new details in this regard, it is indicated that would arrive along with an object called Mythical Meloc Berry that would activate the event to be able to capture it and add it to your Pokédex. Of course, as soon as new details emerge in this regard, we will inform you about it.

Get a new Pokémon for free for a limited time

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is being one of the most successful generations in all of history, so Game Freak is offering one of its most special Pokémon for a limited time for all those players who want to claim it to add it to their team. And it is about of the Gimmighoul that has been the protagonist in the Vientos de Paldea anime. The best news of all is that, although this is a limited time promotion, you will have until next November 30, 2024 to claim it and make it yours forever.

Update Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple to the latest versionNow go to the menu and select the option PokéPortalAccess the section Mysterious giftChoose Redeem codeEnter the code SEEY0U1NPALDEA

Therefore, do not hesitate to get this very special Gimmighoul nowsomething you will have to do for practically all of 2024.

