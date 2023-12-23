Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has experienced a notable increase in players after the release of the Disco Indigo DLC. It is not something that is surprising, since it was predicted as the perfect DLC to further complete the title after the departure of the Turquoise Mask. After that, there are many coaches who have wanted to delve into many challenges. For example, what we can expect from Pokémon Ferrosaco in the game. His raids, Tera forms and everything we need to know about it.

In this complete guide about the Pokémon in the Game Freak's latest gamewe will answer many questions surrounding the figure of this Pokémon.

How to Unlock 7-Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

We will have to progress a lot in the battles and in the game if we want to have access to this type of special raids that are spread throughout the content of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. In fact, we will have to take into account that we have to complete:

The story and credits Gym rematches and the Academy Tournament. Have managed to complete more than 10 4-star raids.

If we have these requirements completed then the 7 star raids on their official board within the game itself. Having access to very interesting content that will undoubtedly give us many hours of fun and challenges.

These are Ferrosaco's most used abilities in his 7-star raid

This is what we can expect from the game and Ferrosaco at the moment. A fairly extensive combination of movements, and by knowing them we will be able to adapt better to what the combat itself is.

Freeze drying Blizzard Cold water Hydropump Snowy landscape Aurora veil Electric field

Recommended Pokémon to face Ferrosaco

As always happens in raids of this type, it is relatively useful to know what the weaknesses of Ferrosaco and form a team that can adapt to what we can expect from the battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. That being said, these would be some of the Pokémon which would work very well against Ferrosaco at the moment:

Choldengo

Archaludon

Bronzong

Frosmoth

The coach who destroyed Ferrosaco's 7-star raid in just a few seconds

As always, the community improvises its own methods when facing the raids most powerful and powerful that we have in the game. This is something more than confirmed and has led us on many occasions to draw a look of surprise on our faces.

Because what this coach in question has done to face and beat Ferrosaco it does not make any sense. At least if we follow the general rules when fighting an incursion and a Pokémon of this type. And yes, he has once again used a devastating move known as OHKOwhich involves defeating and lowering the vitality bar of the enemy Pokémon to 0 in a single movement.

T1 KO vs Iron Bundle the Unrivaled

byu/Nommable123 inPokemonScarletViolet

This is something that has been repeated a lot on Reddit every time we see a complex confrontation, as is the case with the Teraraid 7 stars from Ferrosaco.