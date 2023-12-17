Although there is no fixed order, e-Nigma is considered the third gym leader in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

e-Nigma was one of the first gym leaders to be revealed

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have recently released their latest DLC, giving rise to the fact that the ninth generation games have closed their career by making available to players the possibility of obtaining 1025 different ones, although one of them in particular is going to come with surprise because This is a Mythical event Pokémon which will not be available at the moment, although it is rumored that it could be the big surprise of Pokémon Day 2024.

Be that as it may, the truth is that, with their pluses and minuses, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have managed to dazzle millions around the world, thereby giving rise to the fact that leaving aside their technical problems, the titles have been characterized by present a story and characters to get attached tohaving to include here the case of e-Nigma, the Electric type gym leader in Paldea who is also characterized by being an influencer and Youtuber within the video game itself.

e-Nigma is the leader of Electric type gym in the Paldea region

Under this premise you can imagine that he is one of the most beloved characters, which has led many artists, who have demonstrated their talent with alternative versions of Regis and even mixing known species of Pokémon with beings from Japanese mythology. , to do all kinds of works related to e-Nigma, including here a brutal figure made in 3D that allows you to see the character in all his splendor.

And, as you can see below, the Reddit user known as SinMal_9 has been in charge of sharing in the franchise forum of this social network the figure you can see below, being a result so realistic that it could even pass for an official Pokémon product. Of course, as he has stated, he has done it by printing it in 3D:

Iono that i did for 3d print!

Otherwise, for all those who are fans of e-Nigma and other characters of the ninth generation, know that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are available for Nintendo Switch exclusively along with its two DLCs, which must be purchased in a joint pack.

