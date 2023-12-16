The Indigo Disk is the new DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleand it hasn't been long until a certain part of the community has noticed one of the new hair styles/cuts that we can get for our character in the game.

In fact, the haircut is so extremely strange that for many it is a truly unpleasant cut. It has been shared in recent days mostly on Reddit forums and on the “X” social network. In fact the cut is a drawing of the Pokemon symbol on the side of the head.

And design which many have found extremely strange and unpleasant, while some players have found it amusing. What is clear is that only die-hard fans of the franchise would be able to carry their character with something like that in their heads.

¿You what do you think about?