After receiving the first content from Paldea, it seems that this app already has new content on the way! One more day we bring you a small compilation of more news that this mobile application has confirmed today. These are the things that are being prepared today for Pokémon Masters EX!

Pokémon Masters EX

In this case, we have been able to learn that there are several news on the way:

Prominent figures: Cintia (Aura) and Lucario, along with Rojo (Lightning) and Pikachu, return to Masters EX with new EX roles.

Limited Availability: These iconic duos will be available for a limited time in-game. Players will have until January 30, 2024 to obtain them.

This is the trailer:

What do you think? You can find our complete coverage of the app here.

Via.