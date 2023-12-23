After receiving the first content from Paldea, it seems that this app already has new content on the way! One more day we bring you a small compilation of more news that this mobile application has confirmed today. These are the things that are being prepared today for Pokémon Masters EX!

Pokémon Masters EX

In this case, we have been able to learn that an event starring by Nanci Campeona and Meloetta. It starts on December 25, 2023 and this is the published trailer:

What do you think? You can find our complete coverage of the app here.

