Great news for Pokémon fans, the company could be thinking about opening theme parks in Europe.

If there is one thing that series and video games bring with them, it is a great amount of excitement and fun. Of course, that also happens with Pokémon, one of the most important franchises in the entire world. This time, there are signs that this saga is looking for places to offer theme parks in Europe, something that could be a success considering the large number of people that the name Pokémon attracts. This practice is already common, as you can see.

These creatures are not the only ones who would have their park, it is normal for characters from video games and series to offer their own space to the public. Something that, for example, is usual with NintendoIn fact, it recently announced the opening date of its Donkey Kong park, both in Japan and the United States. This time it seems like it's Ash, Pikachu and company's turn, so let's see how this all ends.

Pokémon theme parks could arrive in Europe very soon

I don't know if you know how this works, but the company is looking for trademarks to create these parks, It doesn't mean it's going to be done. one hundred percent, therefore, you will have to be very attentive to see what they surprise you with in the future. Who knows, maybe soon they will announce a huge park that collects everything that Pokémon has been offering during all these years. There is no doubt that something like this would be a truly overwhelming success.

Serebii Update: Some public trademarks have been filed by Nintendo in Europe for PokéPark Kalos

The Pokémon franchise is full of successes and has a truly large and impressive community. It is common to see different creations by these followers to make some type of tribute or simply to increase their collection of objects. We show you one that left us completely surprised… This Mew figure with LED lights included, there are people who have a truly amazing talent and yes, it is a pleasure that you share it with the rest of the world.

For adults, there is also Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, a Nintendo Switch game that has released its second DLC with great new features, such as managing the Pokémon themselves. So yes, you can see it, if you are a Pokémon lover one thing is clear, you have many reasons to enjoy and be happy with this franchise. You know what to do, pay attention to all the news that may come out in the future, because maybe we'll see each other in one of these parks.

