We know that the special arc of the Pokémon anime has aired in Japan, but we also already have a new season that does not focus on Ash and is called Pokémon Horizons.

Anime Horizons Pokémon

If you keep up to date with the series in its Japanese broadcast, we bring you confirmation of news for this new season of the anime that will not star Ash. Remember that in Japan it was released on April 14, 2023.

Now we have been able to know a new video that previews the contents of the next episode, scheduled for January 12, 2024 in Japan:

Preview of the next episode of the Pokémon Horizons anime that airs on January 12 in Japan pic.twitter.com/GF9YG3iedh — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) December 22, 2023

Additionally, there will be a special New Year's episode on January 5, but only this image has been shown:

What do you think? You can find our coverage of the Pokémon anime here and its Western premiere here.

