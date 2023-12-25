On the website we already informed you that Pokémon Home compatibility with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has already been launched and now there is more news. After knowing the complete list of transferable Pokémon, we now bring you information about new scheduled maintenance.

Pokémon Home

After some updates, it has now been confirmed that the service will be under maintenance. The service will be out of service for maintenance from 1:00 to 3:00 CET on December 26. No information has been provided regarding the reasons for this maintenance.

This type of maintenance is usually necessary to improve and guarantee the operation appropriate platforms. Although it may be inconvenient for users, these periods help maintain the stability and quality of the service in the long term. It's essential to ensuring a smoother and more seamless experience, so we'll be watching to see what changes. We will inform you of all the details on the website.

Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Scarlet and Purple here.

What do you think? Remember that these Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation, with Spain being the region from which it is inspired.

